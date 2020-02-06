GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

NYSE:IQV opened at $159.76 on Thursday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $164.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

