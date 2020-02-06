GWM Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,311,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $119.72 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $122.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.