GWM Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVV. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

VVV stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

