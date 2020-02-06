Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stake Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAE stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.66. 293,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.27. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

