Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

NASDAQ HLNE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 852 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 43.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

