Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3,419,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,199 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Hanmi Financial worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $18.02. 4,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

