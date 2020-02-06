Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €172.00 by UBS Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €172.00 ($200.00) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.80 ($161.40) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €141.37 ($164.38).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €184.60 ($214.65) on Thursday. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €175.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €160.03.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

