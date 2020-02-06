Hartford Financial Services Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $62.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.24%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,674,077,000 after buying an additional 2,257,147 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 79,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

