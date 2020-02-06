Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,929 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

