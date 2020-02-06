Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,050 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after buying an additional 61,623 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $75.51 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80.

