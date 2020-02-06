Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 84.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.25.

HE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.