HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

HHR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 40,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,050. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,068,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 269,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 146,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 604.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 200,752 shares during the period.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

