Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.42

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.42 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 66438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 166.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,972,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,707 shares of company stock valued at $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 90,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,555 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

