Hendershot Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 49,715 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 820,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,399,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,662,930. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

