Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 824,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 18,255,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097,643. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

