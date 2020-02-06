Hendershot Investments Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Bank of Hawaii worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 592,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOH traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 167,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.70. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

