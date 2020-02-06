Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 4,980 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hendershot Investments Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,170 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 3.1% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 17,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $1,053,213.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $6.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,787,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,323. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.