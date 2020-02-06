Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.74. The stock had a trading volume of 950,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Hexcel has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after purchasing an additional 381,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

