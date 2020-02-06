Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 140.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

HIW stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.82. 830,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $52.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

