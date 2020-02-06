Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.93. 10,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,974. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.