Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.60. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 830,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $52.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

HIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

