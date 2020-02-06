Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.60-3.72 for the period. Highwoods Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.40.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,019. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

