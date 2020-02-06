Hikari Power Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hikari Power Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Waters makes up approximately 1.0% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 345.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.09. The company had a trading volume of 463,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,572. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.27.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

In other Waters news, SVP Ian King sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.19, for a total transaction of $506,326.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,863. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

