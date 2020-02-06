Hikari Power Ltd Makes New $223,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $219,862.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $533,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.09. 519,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,659. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

