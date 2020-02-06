Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 2,300 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after acquiring an additional 235,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $4,448,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,283 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after acquiring an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 1,100,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

