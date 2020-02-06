Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Up to $4.32

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.32. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 3,589,822 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $721.29 million, a PE ratio of -154.33 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.