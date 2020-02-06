Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.19 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

