HOQU Hits 1-Day Volume of $184,893.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $346,527.00 and $184,893.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.47 or 0.03103291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00130908 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

