Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Houlihan Lokey has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Houlihan Lokey has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $333.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,290. Corporate insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

