Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 7,625,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,647,556. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

