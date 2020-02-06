Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Up 27.3% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $33,280.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, Bancor Network and Bgogo. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.05932042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

