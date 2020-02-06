Hyman Charles D Boosts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. ValuEngine cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

ESE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.06. 6,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.01 and a 52-week high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.85 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

