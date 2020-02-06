Hyman Charles D Buys 550 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,123,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,066,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

