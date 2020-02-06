Hyman Charles D Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $137.02. 56,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,211. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

