Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of General Mills by 189.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 211,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after buying an additional 138,756 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Evercore ISI started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $51.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,424. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.