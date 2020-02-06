Hyman Charles D Sells 2,117 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 90,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,363. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.