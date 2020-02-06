Hyman Charles D Sells 223,481 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 223,481 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 40,042,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,486,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.