Hyman Charles D Sells 54,366 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,366 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

GE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 43,633,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,605,388. General Electric has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.