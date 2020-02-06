Iberiabank Corp Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

DIS opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $255.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.