ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will announce $402.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $398.40 million and the highest is $405.88 million. ICF International reported sales of $377.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

In related news, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ICF International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 63,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,518. ICF International has a 1-year low of $65.82 and a 1-year high of $95.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

