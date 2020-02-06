Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Ichor updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.74 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.74 EPS.

Shares of ICHR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 441,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Ichor has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $793.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70 and a beta of 2.79.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

