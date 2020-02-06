IDEX (IEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEX (NYSE: IEX) recently:
- 1/31/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2020 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2020 – IDEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2019 – IDEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of IEX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.42. 547,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $176.70.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $487,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $671,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
