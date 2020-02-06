IDEX (IEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IDEX (NYSE: IEX) recently:

1/31/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – IDEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – IDEX was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – IDEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – IDEX had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.42. 547,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.87. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $136.24 and a 52-week high of $176.70.

Get IDEX Co alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $243,262.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 3,003 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $487,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,131 shares in the company, valued at $671,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $8,833,294. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 194,921 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.