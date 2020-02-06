Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $186.07. 1,072,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,481. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.16 and a fifty-two week high of $186.49. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

