Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $156.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.79.

NYSE:ITW opened at $185.76 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $133.16 and a 1 year high of $185.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day moving average of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

