Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Buys £40,194 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

IMB traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,847.40 ($24.30). 3,354,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,927.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,926.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMB. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,484 ($32.68).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.