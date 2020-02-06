Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.56

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and traded as high as $83.99. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 895,047 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLI. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 11,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

