Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.59

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 195724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
Several analysts have commented on IFNNY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.
About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.
