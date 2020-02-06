Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.59

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 195724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several analysts have commented on IFNNY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 10.85%. Research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies AG will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

