Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Ingersoll-Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.93. Ingersoll-Rand has a 12 month low of $99.80 and a 12 month high of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total value of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $37,465,455. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.