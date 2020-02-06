Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP Marcia J. Avedon Sells 10,000 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,539. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $142.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 15.4% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at $27,531,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

