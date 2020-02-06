Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 108.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,880,132.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,848. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $59.56 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 298.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.